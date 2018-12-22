Former Real Madrid star wants to leave Bayern Munich due to lack of game time

Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez has admitted that he may need to find a new club if he does not receive playing time under manager Niko Kovac.

Sport Bild claims that the Colombian has made it clear that if game time is at a premium, he may be forced into a move away from Germany.

The Madrid loanee was expected to shine in a new role at the Bavarian club but the new ideology imposed by Kovac has proved counterproductive for James, who has lost his place in the starting lineup to other players in the team.

The 27-year-old has now hinted that a move away could be the only solution.

“I do not play so much under the new coach,” James said in Bogota.

“If I have to leave because I do not play, I’ll leave.”

While James refused to blame Kovac for his lack of time on the pitch, it is clear that the new methods haven’t gone down particularly well with the former Real Madrid star who continues to be linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.