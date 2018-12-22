Reports: Manchester United set to make mammoth £162million bid for Real Madrid superstar

Manchester United will turn their attention to the January transfer window as they look to rebuild their squad under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And a piece of business the Red Devils will attend to , as per OK Diario, will be to bring in Gareth Bale from Real Madrid for a monster sum.

The figure that is being reported is around £162million, and if it takes place, will be a record fee for any Premier League player coming in.

Per reports, Real Madrid will sell Bale in the summer, but United could be tempted into making the deal happen as early as January, prompted in part by injury concerns to several top stars and a need to make an impression with a new manager at the helm.

Bale has struggled this season for Los Blancos, but a move back to the Premier League could be the catalyst for change as far as the former Spurs man is concerned, so this should be a deal worth keeping an eye on.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Madrid may not want to sell yet, but if United have enough cash on the table, the Galacticos may well melt.