Reports: Jose Mourinho lays down demands for stunning Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho may only be days into his sacking from Manchester United, but the Portuguese manager is far from done with football management. In fact, his former employers Real Madrid have emerged as a possible destination for him.

Mourinho has been linked with the Madrid top job ever since being sacked by United, and while the club insists that there is no intention of getting him on board any time soon, the former Chelsea manager’s goodwill with President Florentino Perez is indicative of a possible move.

Now, as per Gol Digital, the 55-year-old has already held talks with Perez, and has even listed demands that he wants in place if he is to join Real Madrid.

Per the reports, Mourinho is apparently worried about a few players in the Los Blancos dressing room acting as deterrents to his arrival, with those names specifically being Isco, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

Apart from Isco, all these players worked under Jose during his first stint at the Bernabeu and even won trophies with the former Inter Milan boss.

With Perez looking to find a replacement for current coach Santiago Solari, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho’s demands will be taken seriously enough to bring him in as next manager of the Galacticos.