Former Champions League winners to make a bid for Manchester United superstar

Manchester United are on the mend following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager till the end of the season, but that has not let speculation of a few departures from Old Trafford die down.

One of the primary transfer talks of the town has been Paul Pogba, and it appears as if clubs still want to sign the Frenchman despite a change in manager at United.

Juventus look undeterred in their approach to sign the World Cup winner as per CalcioMercato, and the Old Lady are preparing a bid for the player in the coming summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to wade off any interest from predatory European clubs for the signature of Pogba, who endured a rocky relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United but is set to be given a new lease of life under club legend Solskjaer, who has vowed to build the team around the former Juventus man.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Despite reports of a bid, it looks highly unlikely that Manchester United will sell their prime asset, a player who could become increasingly important as the club looks to rebuild.