Reports: Bayern Munich all set to sign France World Cup winning star

Bayern Munich could be inching ever closer to signing French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, ESPN have revealed.

The Frenchman has apparently agreed to sign with the Bavarians, and the deal may well go through in the winter transfer window starting in the month of January.

The report claims that an approach was made to sign Pavard as early as before the World Cup, and since then the German club have been actively pursuing the full back to make him a full-time member of their squad.

If Bayern end up getting their man in the summer transfer window however, sources claim that they will trigger a €35million release clause. This deal could, as a result, take place in the month of January.

Pavard could be just one of Bayern’s signings in the near future though, with fellow French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez also heavily linked with the multi-time Bundesliga Champions.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Pavard would be a good fit at Bayern Munich and this deal could be completed very early if reports are to be believed.