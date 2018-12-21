Serie A giants keen on signing Manchester United star

Manchester United have a new manager in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and one of his primary objectives will be keeping his players at the club for the immediate future.

Corriere Dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are keen on signing United forward Marcus Rashford, and are keeping an eye on his progress at the club.

The young striker has come to the fore in recent weeks and has been the silver lining in a dark cloud as of late, ending with the dismissal of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United have made it clear in the past that they do not wish to sell any of their younger players, and with Solskjaer now installed as manager, Rashford may be in for some more playing time.

Nonetheless, the Rossoneri continue to keep tabs on the England International as they look to refurbish their broken squad with reinforcements as early as January.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Rashford is an Old Trafford darling and there is no way the club will let him go so easily. It may take a huge sum and a lot of persuasion to get the youngster to move away from his boyhood club.