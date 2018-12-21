Reports: Premier League giants to replace struggling ‘keeper with Real Madrid star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is set to dip his toes into the January market as he seeks to address the goalkeeping woes plaguing his side.

Petr Cech has failed to adapt to Emery’s play-out-from-the-back philosophy, while new signing Bernd Leno has looked extremely shaky in between the sticks the last few games.

Always prone to howlers, both keepers have flattered to deceive this season.

As a result, Emery has set his sights on Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas. Navas has seen his game time drop drastically since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer.

Despite Courtois failing to live up to the billing thus far, he has still remained Madrid’s No.1, which has left Navas frustrated and looking for a move away.

Emery is reportedly plotting a £12.6million move for the Costa Rican, who will replace Cech at the club. Navas will, however, fancy his chances of usurping Leno to a starting berth.

Leno has managed just one clean sheet in the league since taking over the role of starting keeper from Cech, whilst committing notable blunders against both Tottenham and Southampton.

If Arsenal are to secure a Champions League berth next season, they will need to tighten up at the back, and that starts with the goalkeeper.

Navas has proven in the past that he has what it takes to be a world-class keeper, and in the right surroundings, could find some of his peak form again.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5: Arsenal desperately need a replacement for Cech and also someone who can step in for Leno when his form dips. Navas, who has won three consecutive Champions League titles with Madrid, is a proven winner and can be the perfect candidate to step in at the Emirates.