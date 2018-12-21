Real Madrid pursuing centre-back actively to solve defensive woes

Real Madrid are looking to sign up a central defender in the summer transfer window and it seems as if they have zeroed in on a youngster who they are pursuing actively.

According to reports in Portuguese publication A Bola, Los Blancos are scouting Eder Militao, a 20-year-old central defender from Portuguese side Porto. The Brazilian has attracted quite a bit of attention with his performances in the Primeira Liga this season and the Spanish giants are believed to be impressed by them.

The reports add that Madrid have sent scouts to watch the defender play and have quizzed Porto about his possible transfer price as well. Apparently, the Portuguese club have quoted a sum around 50 million euros mark.

Not only Madrid but Manchester United have shown interest in the young defender as well and it remains to be seen whether the two giants of world football engage in a transfer battle for the Brazilian.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5 – Real Madrid are known to sign up the players they wish to and if the reports have any truth in them, Militao can very well be a Los Blancos player come the 2019/20 season.