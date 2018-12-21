PSG block former Real Madrid and Premier League star’s exit

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are up to no good as far as their midfielder Jese Rodriguez is concerned. The former Real Madrid man is out of favour in Paris and hasn’t been allowed to leave the club just yet either.

Sport claim that an earlier move to Nantes was blocked by the Parisians after not being convinced with the wages the club were offering, and wanted to wait for a better offer before letting the Spaniard go.

To make matters worse, his loan stints at clubs such as Stoke City in the Premier League haven’t resulted in anything special either, further hinting that he may be running out of options in terms of top level clubs.

There is supposed interest from Real Betis in La Liga, but it remains to be seen whether PSG will even allow the Spanish star to leave the club in January considering their demands haven’t quite been met yet.

Jese was an integral member of the Real Madrid squad a few years ago, but since moving on from the Bernabeu, has found life difficult in Europe’s top leagues.