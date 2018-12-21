Chelsea Premier League winning star all set for move to English rivals in January

Chelsea look set to lose one of their own this January as Victor Moses closes in on a move to Crystal Palace.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Palace are confident of securing a deal in the winter transfer window, and that the Nigerian will almost surely be leaving Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old was an integral part of the Crystal Palace academy before making his mark on the Premier League with Wigan. Since then, Moses has moved to big clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea, while also enjoying successful loan stints.

His career at Chelsea took an upward turn after Antonio Conte played him in a wing-back position, but the former winger has become surplus to requirements under new manager Maurizio Sarri who prefers a system of four defenders at the back.

Nonetheless, a move to Palace opens up new opportunities for the Nigerian star who definitely has a lot left to give.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – It makes sense for both Chelsea and Moses to go ahead with this deal considering that opportunities this season have been few and far between. This deal may well go ahead in January.