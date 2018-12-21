Reports: Zidane to bring in French star if he takes over Manchester United

Several names have popped up as potential candidates to take over Manchester United next summer. The Red Devils let go of Jose Mourinho recently and have begun their search for a new boss. And if reports are to be believed, one of the candidates have already started preparing for life at Old Trafford.

Manchester United finally released Jose Mourinho of his duties on December 18. A day later, they appointed Ole Gunna Solskjaer as the new boss till the end of the season. However, the Red Devils have continued their search for a new manager to take over full-time from next season onward.

Two of the names who are high up on the list are that of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane. And as it happens, Don Balon reports that the latter has already identified his first signing if he takes over Manchester United in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Zidane will look to bring Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele to Manchester, provided he arrives there first.

Dembele moved to Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017, to replace an outgoing Neymar. But, his stay in Spain so far has been filled with controversies, with the Frenchman’s off-field antics overshadowing his on-field performances.

Nevertheless, that won’t stop Zidane from moving for a player who will cost 100 million euros.

Moreover, the report also suggests that Dembele has an offer to move to PSG as well. However, if an offer from England arrives, he will give it the top priority.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Zinedine Zidane is in the running to become the next Manchester United manager on a permanent basis. He is, however, not their first choice. That feat belongs to Mauricio Pochettino who is being closely monitored by the Red Devils.

However, if United fail in their pursuit of Pochettino, they could end up making a move for Zidane, who is without a job since leaving Real Madrid. The Frenchman, in turn, can attract some of the French stars such as Dembele to the club. As it stands, the situation is more hypothetical than inevitable.