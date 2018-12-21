Reports: Chelsea, AC Milan swap deal on the cards

Maurizio Sarri arrived in Chelsea, bringing along his midfield general Jorginho with him. However, the former Napoli man wanted several more of his ex-players to follow him to London. As it turns out, one of those may soon join him provided Chelsea send someone the other way.

It is of no surprise that Sarri wanted one of his most lethal strikers to follow him to Chelsea. However, as it turned out, Gonzalo Higuain was sent to AC Milan by Juventus in return for Leonardo Bonucci.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Chelsea from going after the Argentinian forward, who is spending the season on loan with the Rossoneri. Furthermore, the Blues could end up making a formal approach for Higuain in January and are willing to let Alvaro Morata go the other way.

Renowned Football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Sarri hasn’t yet been fully convinced by Alvaro Morata, and is willing to let him go to reunite with his former star striker. However, Higuain is still owned by Juventus, which could end up complicating any potential deal.

Apart from Alvaro Morata, Milan are also interested in taking Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, and Andreas Christensen. They also have Tiemoue Bakayoko spending the season on loan from Chelsea.

The Blues, on the other hand, are reportedly developing an interest in Milan’s Spanish winger Suso, along with Gonzalo Higuain, and could make a formal approach in the future.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; As appealing as the deal might sound for both the clubs, executing it might prove to be a challenge. The main complication arises as Higuain is still owned by Juventus, and is spending the season on loan at AC Milan. For Chelsea to sign the Argentinian, they will have to deal with the Bianconeri directly, leaving Milan in the cold.