Reports: Arsenal willing to let key player go out on loan

Arsenal have hit the ground running under new manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard faced some problems initially but after enough tinkering, his team has begun to finally take shape. However, as it happens, some key players have found their starting spots under threat, one of whom might soon be leaving on loan.

One particular player who has found it difficult so far under Unai Emery is World Cup winner Mesut Ozil. The German international has failed to nail down a starting spot and is finding himself on the bench more often than not. And so, rumours have started circulating about his role in the squad, with many touting him to leave soon.

As such, The Times report that the Gunners may be also willing to let the German leave, albeit on a temporary basis.

Questions have been raised about Ozil’s work-rate ever since he moved to London form Madrid. Furthermore, the German, who is earning £350,000 per week in North London, has started less than half of the games Arsenal have played this season and has failed to leave an impression on the new boss.

The Gunners are facing multiple exits in the upcoming months, with Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny, and Mesut Ozil all expected to depart.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; While Mesut Ozil has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, it seems unlikely that he will leave on a temporary basis. Any team willing to take Ozil off Unai Emery’s hands will have to pay the former-Werder star’s whopping £350,000 a week wages, which is astoundingly high for a temporary deal. A permanent transfer in the summer looks far more likely.