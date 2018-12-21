Although Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager, the future of Paul Pogba at the club looks bleak given his antics which have alienated the club’s fans. If he leaves, a like for like replacement for the Frenchman is tough but Man Utd can reinvest the money in these five players.

#5. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Thiago Alcantara’s strengths are different than that of Paul Pogba, but what the Spaniard brings to the table is extremely beneficial for any team; especially teams than keep possession.

The 27-year-old doesn’t contribute with a lot of goals or assists but his passing ability, vision and composure on the ball are top notch. He can play as the deepest midfielder or in a two-man pivot with ease.

Given the fact that United have players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial who like to make forward runs behind the opposition defence, Thiago’s ability to pick a weighted pass over the top or thread a pass between the lines can open up play in an instant.

In addition, his work rate and excellent tacking skills are beneficial when he has to fall back and recover possession. This part of the game is where there have been concerns over Pogba.

#4. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

Miralem Pjanic was signed as Pogba’s potential replacement by Juventus in 2016 and there are a lot of similarities between both players.

For instance, both players like to play lofted passes over the top and shoot from distance when space opens up. However, Pjanic is a much better passer of the ball and can pick a forward run from deep just like Thiago. Also, he can play a box to box role or as a number ten much like Pogba.

The Bosnian isn’t the best tackler of the ball but he makes up for that with his positional sense which helps him intercept passes. He’s best paired with a more defensive minded midfielder like Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera or Fred.

Pjanic is one of the best set-piece takers in the game at the moment and this is an added benefit of signing him. Not only can he deliver from direct free-kick situations but he can also put in whipped crosses for the tall defenders and midfielders of Manchester United to attack.

#3. Adrien Rabiot (PSG)

There is very little similarity between Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot other than the fact that they are both French internationals.

Rabiot is not a midfielder who will make a lot of forwarding runs or have many touches in the opposition box or score many goals but his excellent passing range and skills give him the ability to dictate play from deep. He is often used as a defensive midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker.

He appears to be nonchalant at times but his aggression and reading of the game are probably second to none among players in his age group. The 23-year-old’s contract at PSG expires next summer and Manchester United can snap him up for free or for a nominal fee in January.

#2. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pogba has often been criticized at United for not contributing enough with goals or assists from midfield even when he played as a number 10. If Manchester United need an attacking midfielder who can make a significant direct contribution towards goals then they don’t need to look further than Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has scored 59 goals and 68 assists in 246 games for Spurs so far.

It goes without saying that the Dane plays at his best in a central attacking midfielder role. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he has many flaws in the defensive side of his game. However, he has every attacking trait you could ask for in a midfielder. He is an excellent passer who can spot a key forward pass, a set-piece specialist, a distance shooter, can hold the ball up, and cross it as well.

It is said that Manchester United want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and if that’s the case, maybe the Dane will follow.

#1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic might be the closest player to Paul Pogba in football at the moment both in terms of skillset and quality.

Milinkovic-Savic is a strong player who can dribble with ease despite his frame, can pick a pass, can score a significant number of goals from midfield, and has an excellent defensive contribution.

The Serb scored 14 goals and assisted six more from midfield last season for Lazio. This has increased his transfer value massively and has put off any potential suitors so far.

It is unlikely that he will stay at Lazio beyond the current season especially if the club doesn’t qualify for the Champions League. If United do sell Pogba, then they can easily meet the asking price of a superstar who can comfortably play in any midfield position.