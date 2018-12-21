Barcelona sign Murillo on loan from Valencia

Jeison Murillo has made just one appearance for Valencia this season and will spend the rest of the campaign at Barcelona.

Barcelona have signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia until the end of the season.

LaLiga’s champions have paid a reported €2million to seal the deal, which includes a €25m option to make the Colombia international’s switch permanent.

Barca moved to bolster their defensive ranks after Thomas Vermaelen joined long-term absentee and fellow centre-back Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines.

Belgium defender Vermaelen, who was out of action for six weeks earlier this season due to a hamstring issue, was ruled out for a month with a calf injury on Monday.

Murillo has made just one appearance for Valencia this season.