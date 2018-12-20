Reports: Barcelona complete first January signing

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a central defender for quite some time and finally it seems that a deal has come to fruition, if reports are to be believed.

According to reports in Marca, they have signed Valencia’s central defender Jeison Murillo on loan. The club, however, haven’t confirmed the deal yet.

It is reported that the loan deal will run until the end of the season and Barcelona will have an option of making the deal permanent at the end of this season. The Catalan giants have apparently paid 2 million euros for the player.

The deal can be made permanent for a reported sum of 25 million euros.

Murillo comes in as a backup option for Samuel Umtiti, who has been struggling with injuries recently and Thomas Vermaelen, who is out due to injury as well.

Barcelona were targeting Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as well but the London based club rebuffed their offers.