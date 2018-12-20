Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closes in on first Manchester United signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager of Manchester United till the end of the season, but he clearly has a tough task ahead of him. One of his first jobs will be to sign quality players in the upcoming transfer window.

The January transfer window is almost upon us, and despite the turmoil at Manchester United, the Red Devils will reportedly have the finances to go after certain players in the winter.

Now, The Mirror claim they know which player United have circled as the first signing under new boss Solskjaer in January.

Toby Alderweireld is being considered as the first choice signing for the club for a reported £30million signing fee. The Belgian has been on the United radar since last summer, and though Jose Mourinho was unable to get his man, Solskjaer may well be able to sign him.

Reports further suggest that the Norwegian manager has around £50million at his disposal to spend in January, and he will have to invest it wisely considering this is one of the most crucial times of the season.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will back Solskjaer through this tricky period, so it should be interesting to see which players United choose to bring to Old Trafford.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – With Mourinho gone and a new feel around the club, Alderweireld will surely be tempted to join in January.