Chelsea reject Barcelona’s advancements to sign central defender

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a central defender for quite some time now but a deal doesn’t seem to be coming to fruition. And now, if reports are to be believed, Chelsea have blocked the sale of one of their defender to the Catalan giants!

According to reports in Daily Mail, the La Liga club had zeroed in on Andreas Christensen as one of their defensive targets. However, Chelsea have decided not to let the youngster leave on any kind of deal.

Barcelona were looking to sign the 22-year-old on a loan deal as cover to Samuel Umtiti and with Thomas Vermaelen ruled out. But they have been pegged back by the London-based club.

Christensen was apparently approached by Barcelona before his move to Borussia Monchengladbach as well.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – Though the Danish defender has found himself on the bench more often than not, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will let one of their highly-rated players leave. Barcelona, on the other hand, are one of the biggest clubs in Europe but will have to look elsewhere for a defender for now.