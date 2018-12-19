Reports: Chelsea to submit bid for Real Madrid star today

Maurizio Sarri has enjoyed a superb stint so far as the new head coach of Chelsea. The former-Napoli manager took charge before the start of the season and led the Blues to an unbeaten streak in all competitions until last month. However, with a slight loss in form, the Italian is expected to bring in some reinforcements this January.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are expected to submit a formal bid of £70 Million for Real Madrid’s Isco, today. The Blues are amongst a horde of clubs looking to bring in the Spaniard, who himself wants to leave due to lack of proper game time.

Furthermore, the London club are willing to pay Isco a weekly salary of £250,000, along with a 4 and a half year contract. Manchester City are also said to be interested in him but are only willing to sign him next summer.

The report even goes on to state that the player is desperate for a move away from Madrid and will jump at the chance of joining a new club in January. Chelsea, meanwhile, could move quickly and wrap up the signing in the first week of January itself.

Isco is not the only player Maurizio Sarri’s side are hoping to bring in during January. With the threat looming of a potential transfer ban, the Blues are looking to sign both Callum Wilson and Elseid Hysaj next month.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While the player himself is known to be upset in Madrid, the idea of Chelsea paying such a high sum in January seems far-fetched. Furthermore, with the number of clubs interested in signing the Spaniard, it would be no surprise if this saga drags on to the next summer.