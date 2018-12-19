Lionel Messi blocks Barcelona move for former Real Madrid defender

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a central defender for quite some time now but it seems that any deal won’t come to fruition before the summer window.

Reportedly the Catalan club decided to swoop in for former Real Madrid and Portugal defender Pepe, who terminated his contract with Turkish club Besiktas. However, as Spanish publication Don Balon reports, the move was vetoed by none other than Lionel Messi.

The Argentine wants the club to sign players who would match the club’s level or a young player with the potential to become one of the world’s best.

Messi, as the publication states, said that he doesn’t want the club to sign ‘retirees’. The Portuguese is currently 35 years old and past his prime. It is believed that Golden Boy winner and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is high on the Barcelona’s wishlist and the club might submit a considerable bid for the youngster in the summer transfer window.