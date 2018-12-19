Reports: Barcelona closing in on first January signing

FC Barcelona have begun the season well under manager Ernesto Valverde. Despite several off-field troubles, the Blaugrana are cruising in the top spot in La Liga while having also secured qualification to Champions League Round of 16. And now, the Spanish giants are inching closer towards improving their squad, by signing a new defender.

If reports from RAC1 are to be believed, the Colombian Jeison Murillo has been identified by the Blaugrana as the one to replace the injured Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. The report suggests that the Spanish giants have already worked out a deal with Valencia to take him on loan until the end of the current season.

Murillo joined Valencia initially on loan from Inter Milan, before making his move permanent earlier this year. The Colombian played a key role last season under head coach Marcelino, appearing in half of Los Che’s league matches as they secured an unlikely Champions League spot.

However, things haven’t gone well for him this season with the player himself getting into a conflict with manager Marcelino. Moreover, the Columbian international has just played 3 games so far, accumulating a total of 270 minutes.

The transfer of Murillo works well for Barcelona on several fronts. The Colombian holds a dual passport and will also be eligible to play in the Champions League despite already representing Valencia due to a change of rules.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The transfer of Murillo on a short-term deal solves a lot of problems for injury-stricken Barcelona. The Colombian can provide good cover going into the deep end of the season. And in Murillo, the Blaugrana would be getting a talented player, who was once named the young player of the tournament in Copa America.