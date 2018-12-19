Real Madrid finally identify Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement

Real Madrid have suffered without their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Spanish giants in the summer to move to Serie A with Juventus. Los Blancos are currently fourth on the La Liga table, five points off league leaders Barcelona.

However, now it seems that Florentino Perez and co have finally zeroed in on a replacement for the Portuguese legend. Spanish publication Don Balon reports that Madrid are ready to go after Borussia Dortmund and former Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho.

The English youngster has been an integral part of Lucien Favre’s Dortmund side this season and has five goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga already. Real Madrid, as is reported, are willing to shell out €70 million in the summer.

The 18-year-old arrived at the Westfalenstadion for a sum of just €8 million in the summer but has seen his stocks rise exponentially with one commendable performance after another. Dortmund are currently top of the Bundesliga table, nine points clear of rivals Bayern Munich.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – It is highly unlikely that Dortmund will let one of their prized possessions go as easily. On the other hand, Madrid would think twice before shelling such an amount on Sancho who only has one good season on him.