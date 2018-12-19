Reports: Tottenham to target Premier League boss if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for United

The next summer promises to bring with it a managerial merry-go-round, as Manchester United look for a new head coach. The Red Devils may appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss, leaving Tottenham managerless. However, reports suggest that Spurs have now identified their first choice manager to replace Pochettino himself.

Jose Mourinho’s sacking as the manager of Manchester United has opened up a lot of avenues. The Red Devils are now on the lookout for the manager, who will replace the Portuguese from next season.

One name which has been linked is that of current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian head coach seems to be the first choice of the United board, along with several fans and ex-players. As it stands, it is becoming increasingly likely that the Red Devils would pay Pochettino’s release clause and get him to Manchester.

However, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Spurs are already prepared for his departure, and have identified his successor as well- Eddie Howe.

Howe is currently the manager of Bournemouth, who he has led from the third division to the Premier League. Furthermore, the Englishman is known to make shrewd signings and attacking play, two characteristics which might appeal to Tottenham.

Nevertheless, Howe’s arrival depends on Pochettino’s departure, who has reportedly grown frustrated at the lack of funds being provided to him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United look increasingly confident of landing Mauricio Pochettino. If that happens to be true, who better to take over the Tottenham project than Eddie Howe. The Englishman has acquired a reputation for building impressive teams despite an obvious lack of funds. Something which might prove to be key to Tottenham’s progress in the next few years with most of their funds going into the new stadium.