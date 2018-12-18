Golden Boy winner gives hilarious response when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Golden Boy award winner Matthijs De Ligt gave reporters an appropriate response when asked about whom he wanted to play with between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman has come under the public eye recently after impressing in his performances for club side Ajax. The defender has become such a sensation this season, that he just secured the Golden Boy award for his exceptional achievements.

The 19-year-old played down the speculation over his future following his award victory, and when asked specifically about which of the two top players he wanted to play with, his response was hilarious.

‘I’d rather play with Ziyech than Ronaldo or Messi’, De Ligt told Sky Sports Italia, making it clear that he had no intention of discussing his future at the moment.

The player that De Ligt mentioned was Hakim Ziyech, who is his current teammate at Ajax and alongside whom the defender has enjoyed some continued success.

Regardless of the response however, the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping a close eye on the progress of De Ligt at Ajax, and an offer from the big boys of Europe surely cannot be far away.