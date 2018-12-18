Reports: Mo Salah was not Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice signing at Liverpool

Mo Salah has become the go-to man for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for two seasons now, but things may have been a whole lot different, as it turns out.

The Times claim that the German actually wanted a different winger to come to Anfield instead of Salah. The player that Klopp wanted at Liverpool was actually Julian Brandt.

The Bayer Leverkusen star had a number of European clubs on notice, and with Klopp making his intention of signing Bundesliga stars clear, this deal may well have materialized.

As it turned out, the deal did not go ahead, and the Reds were forced to look elsewhere for a winger. Enter Mo Salah.

The Egyptian scored a stunning 44 goals in his debut season with the team, and is on course for yet another stunning campaign this time around.

The apparent reason for choosing Salah over Brandt was a combination of the board at Liverpool changing Klopp’s mind and the fact that the player himself wasn’t convinced that a move would have helped him.

As far as Liverpool fans are concerned, they would be relieved that they got the Egyptian King that is Mohamed Salah.