Real Madrid want ‘more than £100m’ from Premier League giants for Isco

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for more than £100m for their star midfielder Isco. Premier League heavyweights Manchester City are said to be interested in signing the Spaniard, but it is obvious now that he won’t come cheap.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is a huge fan of Isco, and isn’t ready to let him go just yet – unless the price is right of course.

AS are reporting that the Real honcho wants any deal for Isco to cross the margin earned from selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer. That deal was big in itself, so expect any offer for Isco to be around the region of £100m in order to be taken seriously.

The 26-year-old has had a below-par season so far despite possessing all the ability in the world, and the former Malaga man may well consider an option of moving elsewhere to further his career and opportunities.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Florentino Perez has admitted he wants Isco to go nowhere, and Pep Guardiola will know that spending another £100m may not be possible so quickly. This deal may have to wait a little.