Barcelona eyeing Premier League defender amid injury concerns

Barcelona have turned their sights to the Premier League as they look to find some respite in central defence. Mundo Deportivo claim that the Catalans are eyeing Chelsea center-back Andreas Christensen as a replacement for the injured Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti.

Vermaelen suffered a muscle tear in the win against Levante on the weekend, and as a result will miss yet more action for the reigning La Liga Champions. With Samuel Umtiti already out with a long-term problem, Barcelona are facing a bit of a crisis at the back.

Christensen, on the other hand, has found himself lagging behind in the pecking order at Chelsea, as manager Maurizio Sarri continues to pick Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz as his first-choice center halves.

Age is on the Dane’s side however, and a move to a big club like Barcelona may just be the trigger needed to kick off what promises to be a successful career.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – This deal looks unlikely to go ahead in January because of Chelsea’s commitment to keep a full squad till the end of the season, but the Blaugrana may be tempted into making a big-money offer in the summer to lure the Blues’ player.