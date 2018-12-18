Real Madrid set for fresh meeting with Serie A striker

Real Madrid have yet again opened talks over the possible signing of Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan, Gazetta Dello Sport are reporting.

The Argentine has been linked with the club for a while now, but reports have emerged over Inter Milan’s urgency in tying down their striker to a new contract.

Latest reports however, claim that Icardi hasn’t let the idea of joining Real Madrid go just yet, and could be set for a meeting with the Spanish giants come January, raising further speculation that a possible move could take place.

Madrid have a clear dearth of top strikers at the moment, with Karim Benzema misfiring this season, and the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale failing to capitalize on their opportunities.

There are reportedly concerns at Inter over Icardi’s proximity to Madrid, and the Serie A side could be in an almighty hurry to ensure their captain signs a long-term deal with the club.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – It is unlikely that Inter Milan will release an important player like Icardi as early as January, and though Real Madrid might be desperate, they may have to wait a little longer for their man.