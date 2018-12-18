This is how much Manchester United will have to pay to sack Jose Mourinho

Manchester United are in all sorts of trouble at the moment, and fans have wondered for a while why the club won’t sack their Portuguese manager. With high costs and fees predicted to be the major reason, we take a look at just how much the Red Devils need to pay their boss in order to get rid of him.

The Daily Record are reporting that there are indeed massive costs involved in sacking Jose Mourinho. This comes partly because of the lucrative contract handed out to the United manager, putting him in an ideal position should some things go wrong.

To be exact, Manchester United will have to shell out around £24million to sack their boss before the winter transfer window comes to a close. Many have predicted that Mourinho will get the axe before the new year, but should that happen, these monumental costs coupled with the possible money spent for the January transfer window will come into play.

Alternatively, United can choose to sack Mourinho at the end of the season, in which case they may face a slightly easier monetary situation.

If the former Chelsea boss fails to secure Champions League qualification for the next term, the English giants can get rid of him at a 25 per cent reduced rate, with £18million set as the approximate cost of sacking.

It still is a lot of money, but much lesser than what it would be if he goes immediately. It is also pertinent to note that predecessors David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal were never given any sign of an imminent departure by Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward, who will be responsible for sacking Jose Mourinho if it is required.

All said and done, Mourinho leaving Old Trafford could be a costly affair, but one that might well be needed to see the club progress in the right direction.