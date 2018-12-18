Reports: Chelsea keen on signing ‘unsettled’ Premier League striker in January

Chelsea have shown considerable interest in signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports suggest. The Serbian has been ‘unsettled’ at the club since former manager Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked, and may be looking to make a move soon.

Chelsea could do with a striker too, with Alvaro Morata helplessly out of form, and Olivier Giroud unable to provide regular goals. The Blues have preferred to go with Eden Hazard in a false nine role at times in this campaign, which is clearly only a temporary solution.

Everton have also been linked with a move to sign Mitrovic from Fulham with the Toffees willing to invest further in the attacking scheme of things, despite having Richarlison in the peak of his form.

But the Serbian player of the year is the star of this story after securing a permanent deal with Fulham just this past summer and already scoring seven goals for the team that finds themselves rock bottom in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Chelsea desperately need some firepower up front and the bruising frame of Mitrovic could come in handy. The striker needs a change in scenery within London too, and what better place than Stamford Bridge to ply your trade.