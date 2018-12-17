Reports: Arsenal linked with big money moves for talented duo

Arsenal have overturned their early season gloom under new head coach Unai Emery. The Gunners began with back-to-back draws but went three months unbeaten post that. And despite a loss against Southampton recently, the Spaniard hopes to build on their impressive start, by signing two talented wingers.

According to various sources, Arsenal are interested in adding a young winger to their team during next month’s transfer window. As such, the two names which have come forward are that of Nicolas Pepe and Cristian Pavon.

Arsenal leading chase for Nicolas Pepe but lots of competition emerging. L’Equipe this morning suggest Lille will negotiate in January if a club opens bidding at €50m. But owner has previously stated he won’t sell mid season — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) December 17, 2018

The Ivorian Pepe moved to Lille OSC last season from Angers and has been in stunning form ever since. The star forward has started the 2018/19 season particularly well and has 12 goals and 7 assists in 18 Ligue 1 matches this season. Furthermore, his form has seen Lille occupy the second position in the French first division, 10 points behind PSG.

Although Arsenal are not the only club linked with the Ivorian, they have seemingly moved ahead of the competition in the race for his signature.

El @Arsenal viene por Pavon y esta vez parece q va en serio

40 M de € le pidio Boca. . Lo quieren en este mercado de pases. — Luis Fregossi (@LuisFregossi) December 16, 2018

Another youngster linked with the Gunners is Boca Juniors’ Cristian Pavon. The 22-year-old forward has accumulated over 70 appearances for Boca while also appearing for the Argentina National Team on 11 occasions.

Pavon also made manager Jorge Sampaoli’s final-23 for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While getting Pepe mid-season would prove to be a challenge, nothing’s stopping the Gunners from going after Pavon. The Argentinian forward is cheaper than Pepe, has fewer admirers, and will be available in January.

This is one player Arsenal can sign with ease. The question is, will they?