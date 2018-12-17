Reports: Barcelona identify up to nine players who can replace Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is considered one of the most lethal attackers in World football. However, at 31 years of age, even Barcelona have begun to wonder if there is much left in him. As a result, the Blaugrana have come up with a massive shortlist of strikers, as they begin their search for Suarez’s successor.

Mundo Deportivo reports that FC Barcelona have identified several replacements of their ageing frontman, Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan has been with the Catalans ever since 2014 but his days in Spain are now looking numbered.

First up on the shortlist is Suarez’s international teammate Maxi Gomez. The youngster had a breakthrough season last year with Celta Vigo, which culminated in him making the Uruguay squad for the World Cup. Along with Gomez, the Blaugrana are also considering Andre Silva, who plays for Sevilla on loan from AC Milan.

Furthermore, the current La Liga champions are also considering a plethora of foreign options, such as Timo Werner and Luka Jovic, both of whom currently play in the Bundesliga.

Another name which is being linked with Barcelona is that of Krzystof Piatek. The Polish striker is enjoying a terrific debut season with Genoa and has been linked with several top clubs.

Nicolas Pepe of Lille and Kasper Dolberg of Ajax are also among the candidates to take up Luis Suarez’s role, while Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata are also being looked at.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Since shipping Paco Alcacer off to Dortmund, Barcelona are left with just one out-and-out striker in their team- Luis Suarez. And with doubts growing over the Uruguayan’s future, it won’t be a surprise if one of the mentioned names is wearing the famous Blue and Red jersey soon.