Reports: Kylian Mbappe ready to join Real Madrid but on two conditions

Real Madrid are on the lookout for desperate attacking reinforcements and it seems more likely with every passing day that one of Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars – Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – will finally move to Santiago Bernabeu.

In fresh reports from Spanish publication Don Balon, it has been stated that Mbappe is ready for a move to Madrid but only on two conditions. First condition is that the Frenchman wants his compatriot Karim Benzema sold by the Spanish giants as Mbappe believes Benzema’s presence would hamper his chances of leading the line for Madrid.

The second condition and perhaps an outrageous one too is that the youngster wants to become the best paid player in the world. This means that he wants to earn more than Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

The Argentine legend currently earns a whopping £500,000 per week, whereas Mbappe reportedly earns €320,000 per week. Therefore, it looks highly unlikely that the Frenchman will be made the best paid player in the world.

However, he could well join Madrid in the summer window given the fact that PSG have to sell one of their prized possessions to be in accordance with Financial Fair Play regulations.