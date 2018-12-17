Reports: Barcelona receive 65 Million bid for star man

Despite enjoying a solid season so far, there are some players who are unhappy at Barcelona. Ernesto Valverde has opted not to tinker with his team much, except in the case of an injury, leaving many unhappy. And so, several players are touted to leave Spain in January in search of more playing time.

FC Barcelona have started the season on a positive note yet again. The Blaugrana are currently top of La Liga, 3 points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Seville. They have also made it through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

However, not all players have been heavily involved with the first team under Valverde. The club, as a result, are facing a massive exodus in January.

One of the players who has not settled into his new surroundings as well as expected is Malcom. The Brazilian winger was stolen from under AS Roma’s noses by Barcelona but has so far failed to live up to the mark. As a result, several teams are linked with taking the former-Bordeaux man off their hands already.

According to AS, a 65 Million Euros bid for Malcom has arrived from the Chinese Super League, albeit the club hasn’t been revealed. The Blaugrana are already expected to be involved with CSL teams in January, as Guangzhou Evergrande look to make Paulinho’s move permanent.

If Malcom does move far east for the reported fees, Barcelona will make a 25 Million profit on a player they signed just six months ago. Moreover, the Spanish giants could end up losing Denis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, along with the Brazilian forward.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Malcom opted to sign for FC Barcelona instead of Roma at the eleventh hour. But one can’t help but wonder if the Brazilian is regretting his decision now.

However, the former Bordeaux man was given chances to impress in the wake of Lionel Messi’s injury, which he grabbed with both hands. Nevertheless, if a bid as high as 65 Million arrives, Barcelona could consider selling the man they thought would, one day, replace their Argentine wizard.