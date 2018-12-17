Reports: Paul Pogba inches closer to Manchester United exit as European giants ready offer

The last straw may have finally arrived for Paul Pogba at Manchester United after the Frenchman was dropped against Liverpool at Anfield. Tuttosport are now reporting that the midfielder could be inching closer to a move away from Old Trafford, with former employers Juventus still interested in re-signing him.

Pogba did not play any part in United’s 3-1 away defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and has in fact, dropped to the bench for most of the club’s recent Premier League games, hinting further at a rift between manager Jose Mourinho and himself.

Juventus have been keeping a close eye on proceedings in Manchester, as have Barcelona, but the Old Lady may be the favorites to sign the 25-year-old.

Pogba has failed to impress hugely during his few seasons back in England, and has come under fire this term from his manager for a lack of effort and an attitude problem.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – There is no way this deal goes through in January, but something could come up next summer if the problems between Mourinho and Pogba continue to escalate.