Juventus identify Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate as potential target

Juventus may turn party poopers for Premier League side Everton, as the Old Lady are reportedly keen on signing the International teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Gomes to a permanent deal. The Sun are reporting that the Portuguese could make a move as early as January, months before his loan deal comes to an end.

Andre Gomes has impressed during his brief stint at Everton on loan from Barcelona, and has popped up on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs during that time, with Juventus one such team.

Juve boss Massmiliano Allegri had tried signing the midfielder back in the summer itself, but a move could not be worked out at the time, allowing Everton to swoop in for a loan move.

But with time ticking on the season-long loan, Gomes could be tempted into moving to Turin on a permanent basis, though there are reportedly offers from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as well.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – The 25-year-old may have impressed Juventus this season, but Everton wouldn’t want to give up their man so quickly. Tying him down to a permanent deal looks difficult enough, so the Toffees may want to extract everything they can from this loan move.