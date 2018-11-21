Two former Champions League winners interested in Manchester United top scorer

Manchester United could face a tough task in keeping Anthony Martial at Old Trafford this January, with Chelsea and Juventus keen on signing the forward, Sky Sports has revealed.

United are braced for interest from the two clubs in January following a sudden purple patch for their forward, where the Frenchman has scored six goals in the last seven games he has played.

Chelsea and Juventus have both been linked with Martial since the summer, when reports emerged about the 22-year-old’s disillusionment over life at United, and his willingness over finding a new club.

The Red Devils however, have played hard-ball and want Martial to sign a new contract that keeps him at the club for a significant period of time, and so that any predatory clubs can be scared off as a result.

A fresh round of discussions have been opened but an agreement seems far away at this stage, and with Martial’s good run of form, Man United want the player to keep on improving.