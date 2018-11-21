Reports: Arsenal prepare January bid for Aaron Ramsey replacement

Arsenal are preparing a shock move for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, if reports are to be believed.

Fornals has a £17.8 million release in his contract which the Gunners are willing to trigger in January as they prepare themselves for life without Aaron Ramsey.

Fornals has risen to prominence with stunning displays for Villarreal in the past couple of seasons. However, with the Spanish side languishing in 12th spot in the league, he might be tempted to jump ship to a team capable of providing him with Champions League football.

Fornals could be keen to follow in the footsteps of another Villarreal player Santi Cazorla who signed for Arsenal in 2012 and went on to establish himself as a club legend.

With Ramsey’s stint at the Emirates coming to an end, Unai Emery is looking at possible replacements, with Fornals on the top of his wishlist. The 22-year-old, like Ramsey, is quite direct in his approach to the game, willing to drive the ball forward quickly rather than sit back and spread the play.

He is energetic and likes to track back and help out the defence and is great at transitioning between defence and attack. His versatility means he is equally adept at playing on either flank which would allow Mkhitaryan or Ozil to slot into their favoured No.10 role.

With Arsenal on the lookout for a relatively cheaper option, Fornals could fit the bill perfectly.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5