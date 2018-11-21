Reports: Arsenal plot shock move for wantaway Borussia Dortmund star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is looking to splash the cash in the January window in order to fuel his side’s challenge for a top-four spot and has set his sights on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

According to BVB Buzz via Sport Bild, former Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat, who is currently Arsenal’s head of recruitment, has spoken highly of Weigl and advised Emery to fund a move for the youngster.

Weigl has seen his game time reduce drastically ever since the arrival of Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel in the summer and is reportedly looking for a way out, which Arsenal would provide.

He has made only 6 appearances thus far this season and seems to be dropping down the pecking order at the German side.

While Dortmund might be unwilling to offload the 23-year-old in January considering they might be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement, reports have suggested he will definitely be released in the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need reinforcements in midfield considering the imminent departure of Aaron Ramsey and the hot-and-cold nature of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and might just see Weigl as the perfect fit.

The 23-year-old was also linked with potential moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City earlier this summer, but both deals ultimately did not see the light of day. Weigl is still rated extremely highly in German footballing circles and is valued at around €25m which would be a real steal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5