3 players Liverpool needs to sign in January

Liverpool look like a balanced unit this season, with top players in every part of the field, but if the Reds are going to mount a serious challenge to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, they may just need some more firepower.

While there is reason to believe that the English giants might pull off a first ever Premier League title win anyway, a few signings in January could end up making all the difference. Keeping that in mind, here are three players that Liverpool need in the winter transfer window:

#3 Adrien Rabiot

It is no secret that some of the top European clubs are keeping an eye on the progress of PSG star Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder has attracted interest after excelling for the Parisians and would be a great fit in any team.

Liverpool have shown interest in Rabiot too, and even reportedly made a bid, but the Frenchman now has to decide where he wants his future to be. The likes of Manchester City and Barcelona are keen as well, but Liverpool will hope that he turns his attention to Anfield.

#2 Luka Jovic

One of the players who has suddenly appeared on the Liverpool radar is Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker has been prolific in front of goal for Eintracht Frankfurt, and is currently on loan from Benfica.

The striker has lit up Bundesliga this season and has continually shown his class for the German side. Liverpool have reportedly been keeping tabs on the progress of Jovic so as to secure a deal as early as possible. With the likes of Sturridge and Firmino fighting for spots, another top quality addition could do wonders for the Reds.

#1 Christian Pulisic

It is common knowledge that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a fan of players in the German Bundesliga. The German manager has seen some serious talent come through from the region over the years, and is keen to bring some of it to the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic is one such player that Klopp is a huge fan of and would fit perfectly in the system the club plays. An obvious choice in any starting line-up, the American could prove to be the missing piece in Liverpool’s title challenge.