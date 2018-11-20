With the January transfer window closing in, clubs are evaluating the signings they can make in the winter. The January market isn’t usually the time when big deals happen but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from buzzing!

There have been some major transfer news coming out of Spain and here are the top three stories of the day…

#3 Sergio Ramos on his way out of Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos might be on his way out of the club. After serving Los Blancos for over a decade, it could be the end of the line for him.

There are reports that there is some friction between the Spain captain and Florentino Perez. And Don Balon has claimed that the construction magnate is eying a defender to replace the former Sevilla star.

Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente is now on Madrid’s radar as a possible replacement for Ramos. He is a Madrid academy graduate and could reportedly cost €20 million.

#2 Luka Modric replacement eyed

Another player who could be shown the door by Madrid is Luka Modric. Despite being their most important player in midfield, the Croatian isn’t getting any younger and, as a result, Madrid could cash in.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has offers from China and MLS and it is being reported by Spanish outlets that the Galacticos are eying a replacement.

One of the players the Merengues have targeted is Dele Alli from Modric’s old club. The Bernabeu outfit have set aside €80 million for him but Spurs rate him at a €100 million.

#1 Ousmane Dembele price tag revealed

When Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, a lot was expected from the Frenchman. He was touted to be the apt successor to the throne of Lionel Messi but things haven’t gone the way they had hoped for.

The Frenchman only recently helped Barcelona desecrate Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. His presence uplifted the Catalans and they ultimately won the game 5-1. It was hoped that things would pick up for the youngster from there but, so far, it hasn’t.

His mentality and diligence have been questioned by a few and according to another report from Don Balon, the Catalans want to get rid of him and recoup as much of the €145 million that they paid for him.

As a result, the Blaugrana have set an asking price of €100 million on the former Rennes starlet with Liverpool being among the clubs linked to him.