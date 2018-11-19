Liverpool interested in signing Serbian World Cup star

Liverpool have shown interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt loanee Luka Jovic, The Bild are reporting. Club boss Jurgen Klopp has made his interest in signing the Bundesliga’s top players very clear, and he is now readying a bid for one of the league’s most potent forwards.

Jovic is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from parent side Benfica, and has a sensational record this season. In just 11 games, the Serbian has 9 goals, and is already on the way to scoring many more.

INSANE FINISH! 🔥 Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic pulls out the acrobatics for an utterly spectacular goal! How??? 😱 pic.twitter.com/BiQh5pOQnf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2018

In his home country, the 20-year-old is touted as having the ability to become one of the best strikers in Europe, and with his current record it would be easy to assume why. Jovic has scored five goals in one game against Dusseldorf this season, and has emerged on Klopp’s radar as one to look out for.

Jovic’s two-year loan spell will continue through the January transfer window, but the Reds will continue to keep tabs on him nonetheless. He is currently valued at around £20million by Benfica, but that could increase exponentially if he continues his goal scoring prowess.