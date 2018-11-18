3 players who might leave Liverpool in January transfer window

Liverpool have added to their squad smartly in the past season or two, and look like a healthy and complete side as we speak. But out of a talented squad as theirs, there still remain certain stars capable, yet unable to find a break in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

The Reds have had an excellent start to the season and already look on course to challenge for the Premier League title, with squad depth one of their strong points. With January almost upon us, and the transfer window about to open, Liverpool will be in the market to perhaps give that extra boost needed to their team so that they can lift the elusive Premier League trophy.

But as players come in, some have to go out. Who could be those names? We think we have an idea.

Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne was touted as one of the next big things after securing a move to Liverpool, and was even compared with Glen Johnson as an ideal replacement at right back for England. But his defensive outlook hasn’t suited Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and a back injury last season has allowed the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold to get a look in.

With January almost here, Leicester City have emerged as a team interested in his services, willing to pay what is required to get a high-quality player in their midst. With opportunities few and far between, we think Clyne would be smart to move on.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi has been at Liverpool longer than most thought he could have survived. The striker has been used sparingly by his manager, but does possess that little streak which has led to hesitation to sell.

But with chances of a start looking bleak, Origi should be looking elsewhere, and Wolves could prove to be his saving grace. The side were willing to offer up to £20m for his services, while also guaranteeing first team football. With his national team place in jeopardy too, now would be a good time to take the leap of faith.

Fabinho

Big things were expected when Liverpool signed Fabinho in the summer transfer window, but it hasn’t gone according to plan. That isn’t to say the Brazilian isn’t good enough to play in the Premier League, but with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijanldum all fighting for midfield spots, Fabinho has found himself on the periphery.

A move in January looks imminent considering the frustration he has endured, and the likes of Juventus and AC Milan have all shown interest in signing the 25-year-old. Saying no to such giants of Europe will be a tough task for the midfielder.