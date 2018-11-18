Manchester United are currently the odds on favourites to sign Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin, The Daily Star reports. The defender has been a target for quite a while now, but a lack of initiative in the summer and a hesitancy showed by Godin himself, delayed the move to this winter, where it seems ‘imminent’.

The report claims that United manager Jose Mourinho is readying a £20m bid for Diego Godin in January, which would meet the obligations of the release clause present in the Uruguayan’s contract. Moreover, he is desperate to get a significant piece of business sorted out now, so that his team can have a defender available in the second half of the season.

🚑 Injured in the 68th minute

3⃣ Atletico use all of their subs

❌ Refused to leave the pitch despite being injured

⚽ Scores the winner for Atletico in the 91st minute 💪 What a warrior Diego Godin is! pic.twitter.com/LbVzufkB4K — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 11, 2018

The odds seem to be in favour of the Godin to United move as well, with Alex Apati of Ladbrokes claiming – “It looks as though Mourinho’s prayers for a world class centre-half will be answered in January with the seemingly imminent arrival of Godin.”

The arrival of Godin will surely help United in their efforts to creep up the table and perhaps fight for a top-four place in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5