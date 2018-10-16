De Laurentiis: I’ve spoken to Genoa and agent about Piatek

Napoli are interested in Genoa forward and Poland international Krzysztof Piatek, according to Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed he has held talks with Genoa over the possible signing of scoring sensation Krzysztof Piatek, though the Napoli president does not want to be involved in an auction.

Piatek has reportedly attracted interest from LaLiga champions Barcelona, Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Premier League giants Chelsea after scoring 13 goals for Genoa this season.

The 23-year-old Poland international – who only arrived from Cracovia in June – became the first player since Gabriel Batistuta in 1994-95 to score in each of his first seven games of the Serie A season after taking his league tally to nine goals.

Serie A rivals and last season’s runners-up Napoli are also interested in Piatek, according to outspoken owner De Laurentiis.

“I’ve talked to [Genoa President Enrico] Preziosi and his agent,” De Laurentiis said.

“We still need to meet but I’ll leave our coach [Carlo Ancelotti], who has a three-year contract we’d like to make six, to be calm, I don’t need to run and I don’t want to get involved in an auction.

“Without taking anything away from Piatek we’ll need to see if he can do as well in our setup as he does at Genoa.”

Piatek scored in Poland’s 3-2 Nations League defeat to Portugal last week, with Polish Football Association (PZPN) president Zbigniew Boniek urging the star to resist interest from elsewhere and stay at Genoa for “another two years” pre-game.