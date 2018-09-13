Report: Neymar to Real Madrid deal already agreed for 2019

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar are said to have agreed a ‘deal in principle’ to join Real Madrid in 2019, should PSG agree to a sale.

The 26-year-old has continually been linked with a switch to Los Blancos although he has denied these reports while insisting he is committed to the Parisians.

Nonetheless, French publication Le10 Sport say that the forward’s father and agent, Neymar Santos Sr, has been holding discussions with Los Blancos management and a deal has been ‘agreed in principle’.

With that said, it appears PSG would have to give their consent to let the player go and thereafter a substantial transfer fee will likely be the order of the day.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has further fueled speculation when he recently forecast the Sao Paulo-born star would make a move to Madrid in future.

He told Betfair: “For now, I must believe in his word that he will stay at PSG, but from what I know and the comments I hear, I tend to think that, sooner or later, he will end up at Real Madrid.”

Neymar arrived at the French giants from Barca ahead of 2017/18 and has scored 32 goals in 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.