Sevilla want Silva on permanent deal

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros says the Andalusians want to sign Andre Silva on a permanent deal from AC Milan after his impressive start in Spain.

The Spanish side signed the 22-year-old striker on a season-long loan in the off-season and have an option to make the move permanent for a fee around €30m.

The Portugal forward hit the ground running in Spain and netted a hat-trick in his debut in the 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in August.

He moved to La Liga after a difficult first year in the Serie A, having managed ten goals in 40 appearances for Milan.

“We have a right of redemption and we hope to exercise it,” Caparros told Estadio Deportivo.

“It doesn’t matter how much we have to pay, the price of a player depends on how he performs.”