Thai League 2 outfit Army United have acquired the signature of Burkina Faso forward Jonathan Zongo for the upcoming domestic season.

Zongo, 29 years of age, has spent most of his club career in Spain having joined UD Almeria B in 2010 from US Ouagadougou in his home nation.

Army United signs Jonathan Zongo, Bukinabe striker who was Teerasil Dangda’s former team mate in Almeria of Laliga Spain for the M-150 Championship season 2019. #M150Championship2019 pic.twitter.com/Hs71zKYON8 — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) December 16, 2018

In 2011, he was promoted to the first team of Almeria and appeared for them in competitions including La Liga and Copa del Rey. He also linked up with Teerasil Dangda during the Thailand international striker’s brief stint with the La Liga club in 2014.

Zongo scored three goals from 45 La Liga matches for Almeria and also netted twice in two domestic cup appearances.

Zongo was also on the scoresheet when UD Almería drew 1-1 against Muangthong United FC in the LFP World Challenge Tour at the SCG S stadium back in 2014.

However, he has been without a club since July 2017.

Alfonso García ha anunciado que Jonathan Zongo no continuará en la @U_D_Almeria https://t.co/q6bkgf7b6Z pic.twitter.com/P09BGS8AfG — Almería VAVEL (@AlmeriaVAVEL) April 5, 2017

The Brukinabe attacker has made 22 appearances for his country and scored two goals. He was part of the Burkina Faso team during the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

Army United finished eighth in the Thai League 2 table last season collecting just seven wins from 28 matches.