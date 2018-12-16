Singapore duo go to Thai club Chainat Hornbill FC for trials

It appears more Singapore players are getting their chances to play overseas, at Chainat Hornbill FC to be exact.

With Amirul Adli getting his chance a few days ago, Singaporean duo Fareez Farhan and Iqbal Husdain are now taking trying their luck as they have their trials with Chainat Hornbill.

In an Instagram post, Iqbal posted a photo of him looking like he’s ready to leave – as he shared a message saying he’s going to give everything with the chance he has. He was part of the Singaporean national team that competed in the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup.

Meanwhile, Fareez is signed to Hougang United after playing for Young Lions.

The biggest reason for the influx of Singapore players getting their chances with Chainat is Firdaus Kassim who has returned to the club after spending time as an assistant coach in the AFF Suzuki Cup.