Muangthong United unveil new signing Aung Thu

Muangthong United continue to reinforce ahead of the 2019 campaign after unveiling their latest signing in Myanmar international Aung Thu on Saturday.

The fleet-footed forward has moved to the SCG Stadium on a loan deal similar to the one that saw him spend the past season at Police Tero, which marked his first foray overseas after previously spending his entire career at Myanmar National League outfit Yadanarbon.

Despite scoring 11 goals in Thai League 1, Aung Thu was unable to save Police Tero from relegation but will now get a second consecutive season of top-flight football after securing move to the Twin Qilins.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to Police Tero and Yadanarbon for giving me a chance to play in the Thai League,” said Aung Thu.

“Moving to Muangthong is a great feeling for me. They are one of the leading clubs in Thailand with many talented players, including the amazing fans.

“Of course, it [moving to Muangthong] is the new and exciting challenge.”

The 22-year-old, who has been handed the No. 9 jersey, also makes history as Muangthong’s inaugural ASEAN import after the club decided against signing a Southeast Asian foreigner last season under the league’s new rules introduced at the start of 2018.

Aung Thu added: “My goal is to dedicate myself to Muangthong.

“I want to have a better season than last year in order to help the club reaching their goals.

“I want to be part of the team and win trophies together next season.”

The ASEAN import ruling has been widely viewed as a success and Aung Thu is one of five players from Myanmar who will be playing in T1 next season, alongside Chonburi duo Sithu Aung and Zaw Min Tun, Samut Prakan City’s Kyaw Ko Ko and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol defender Thein Than Win.